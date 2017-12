The third test match between India and Sri Lanka, currently underway in New Delhi India came to a halt after the Sri Lankan players said that they cannot continue the match with air pollution levels at the ground.

India, who won the toss and elected to bat first, subsequently declared their innings on 536/7.

Indian skipper Virat Kohli scored 243 runs earlier in the day: his 6th test double ton. Lakshan Sandakan took 4 for 167.Sri Lanka began their 1st innings a short while ago. Opener Dimuth Karunaratne was dismissed off the first ball.

This is third and final test – India lead the series 1-0.