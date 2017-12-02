Japan to host UN Security Council ministerial meeting

Japan announced their hosting of a ministerial meeting of the UN Security Council on December 15 on North Korea focusesd on apeaceful way to pressure Pyongyang to halt its nuclear and ballistic missile tests and denuclearise the Korean peninsula.

According to Japan’s U.N. Ambassador Koro Bessho, more must be done beyond the “very robust” sanctions that the council has already imposed targeting the financing and materials for Kim Jong Un’s nuclear and missile programs.

Bessho, this month’s council president, said members are discussing a “product” from the ministerial meeting, but it isn’t clear whether it might be a statement or a resolution.

Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is expected to brief the council and U.S. officials say Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is likely to attend.