IOC bans Russia from 2018 Winter Olympics

Russia has been banned from competing at next year’s Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang by the International Olympic Committee.

Any athletes from Russia who receive special dispensation to compete will do so as individuals wearing a neutral uniform, and the official record books will forever show that Russia won zero medals.

It follows an investigation into allegations of state-sponsored doping at the 2014 Games hosted by Russia in Sochi.

Vladimir Putin is expected to respond in the next 24 hours with the possibility that Russia will decide to boycott the Winter Olympics and withdraw any competitors from taking part as authorised neutral athletes, an option he had previously described as a “humiliating compromise”.