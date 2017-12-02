Hydro power capabilities tested in Moragahakanda under auspices of President Sirisena

Hydro power generation capabilities were tested today, December 02, by releasing water from the Moragahakanda Reservoir. The event was held under the auspices of President Maithripala Sirisena.

Speaking at the event, President Maithripala Sirisena expressed the following views:

“This is a dream come true for me. Back then,, we witnessed the opening of the Victoria Dam. At an election, an MP said on stage that we are visiting projects which they implemented and it was like magic to us. But today I have performed that magic”.

The testing phase of the hydro power plant constructed at the Moragahakanda Reservoir, is set to be completed within four days following which 25 megawatts will be added to the national power grid.

A saving of around 336 million rupees is expected to be made in fuel expenditure a year.

With the heavy rains currently being experienced, the required water capacity to generate power from the Moragahakanda Project had reached full potential by yesterday, December 01.