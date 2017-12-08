Gammadda: Hopes fulfilled for Mahabellana Primary School

Water is an essential need to life. It is also an essential that we all, around the world take for granted.

Gammadda, on November 07, initiated a project to provide clean water to a school in Alubomulla called the Mahabellana Primary School which does not have a proper source of clean water. The initiative was funded by MAS Holding ‘Body Line’.

The school had a serious difficulty in getting clean water for its students, the younger generation of Sri Lanka.

Today, December 08, the constructed water project was vested with the public. It was declared open by News 1st Director of Administration Kithsiri Dayananda.

Further, Deputy General Manager of MAS Body Line supply chain Miss Umanga Thammanagoda was present at the event.

Yet another journey to provide students of the school with clean water was established today, December 08.