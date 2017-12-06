Latest update December 6th, 2017 6:11 PM

France’s ‘Elvis Presley’ Johnny Hallyday dies at 74

Dec 06, 2017 Entertainment 0

France’s ‘Elvis Presley’ Johnny Hallyday dies at 74

74 year old Johnny Hallyday, France’s biggest rock star passes away after a battle with lung cancer. The singer has solf about 100 million records and starred in a number of films in his career.

His career began in 1960 and Chevalier of the Legion D’Honneur by President Jacques Chirac in 1997.

The French simply called him “Our Johnny”. However, outside the Francophone zone, Hallyday was virtually unknown.

Hallyday, whose real name was Jean-Philippe Smet, decided he wanted to be a singer after seeing Elvis Presley on screen in 1957. Hallyday was nicknamed the “French Presley” by his numerous fans.


For the latest news, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter
Related articles
More in this category

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 

Watch Live

Newsfirst Watch Live

Watch Now

Satana Newsfirst
Newsfirst Janatha Wedikawa
Newsfirst Vantage Point
Newsfirst Ureport
News1st Outreach