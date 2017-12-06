France’s ‘Elvis Presley’ Johnny Hallyday dies at 74

74 year old Johnny Hallyday, France’s biggest rock star passes away after a battle with lung cancer. The singer has solf about 100 million records and starred in a number of films in his career.

His career began in 1960 and Chevalier of the Legion D’Honneur by President Jacques Chirac in 1997.

The French simply called him “Our Johnny”. However, outside the Francophone zone, Hallyday was virtually unknown.

Hallyday, whose real name was Jean-Philippe Smet, decided he wanted to be a singer after seeing Elvis Presley on screen in 1957. Hallyday was nicknamed the “French Presley” by his numerous fans.