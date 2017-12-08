Football: Real Madrid, Cristiano Ronaldo wins Ballon d’Or award for the fifth time

Dec 08, 2017 Nathasha De Alwis Football, Local, News Ticker, Sports, Top Slider 0
Real Madrid forward Cristiano Ronaldo beat Barcelona’s Lionel Messi to win the Ballon d’Or award for the fifth time – and the second year in a row on the Eiffel tower in Paris.
Victory took the 32-year-old Portugal international level with 30-year-old Argentine Messi, who won the most recent of his five awards in 2015.
“This is something I look forward to every year. Thanks to my Real Madrid team-mates. And I want to thank the rest of the people who helped me reach this level” – Cristiano Ronaldo
