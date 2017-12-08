Latest update December 8th, 2017 9:27 AM

Football: Real Madrid, Cristiano Ronaldo wins Ballon d’Or award for the fifth time

Real Madrid forward Cristiano Ronaldo beat Barcelona’s Lionel Messi to win the Ballon d’Or award for the fifth time – and the second year in a row on the Eiffel tower in Paris.

Victory took the 32-year-old Portugal international level with 30-year-old Argentine Messi, who won the most recent of his five awards in 2015.

“This is something I look forward to every year. Thanks to my Real Madrid team-mates. And I want to thank the rest of the people who helped me reach this level” – Cristiano Ronaldo


