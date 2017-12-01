Latest update December 1st, 2017 5:25 PM

Five arrested over the killing of the majestic ‘Galgamuwa Tusker’

Five people who are suspected to have been connected to the killing of ‘Galgamuwa Tusker’ have been arrested. According to the police, the five were arrested in a raid carried out by the Crime Investigation Division of Nikaweratiya.

They are to be produced before court in the near future.

The tusker, commonly known as ‘Galgamuwe Dala Puttuwa’ was reported missing for around two months. Wildlife officials  on Wednesday, November 29, discovered a carcass, which proved to be of the tusker,  following the autopsy done yesterday (November 30).

Suspicions heightened over the missingpiconic tusker when Police arrested two individuals who were in possession of two tusks, which had the same unique curvature of the tusks of ‘Galgamuwe Dala Puttuwa’.

The majestic beast was laid to rest yesterday, following due rituals.


