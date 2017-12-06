Permission sought from four countries over moves to protect local fishermen

Dec 06, 2017 Keshala Dias Local 0
The Department of Fisheries states that the Sri Lanka Navy has been advised to take measures to protect fishing vessels engaged in fishing in the North and the East due to adverse weather conditions.
The Department of Fisheries states, the Met Department has instructed the fishermen at sea about safe locations.
Accordingly, the Fisheries Department has requested for permission from four countries to enter their fishing grounds if required. The countries are India, Maldives, Myanmar and Bangladesh.
