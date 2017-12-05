Cricket: Players experience breathing difficulties at SL-India final test

It is the fourth day of the third and final test between Sri Lanka and India.

At the end of the third day, Sri Lanka scored 356 for the loss of nine wickets at the end of 130 deliveries.

At stumps on the third day, Sri Lanka were trailing by 180 runs with a wicket to spare with overnight batsman and skipper Dinesh Chandimal unbeaten at 147 runs.

Meanwhile, the Delhi air pollution levels were greatly noticeable throughout the test match, especially on the second day of play where the game was stopped repeatedly due to breathing and respiratory difficulties experienced by the Sri Lankan side while fielding.

Speaking to media, Acting Secretary to the Board of Cricket Control of India, Amithabh Chaudhry, said Delhi pollution levels will be examined for international matches in the future.