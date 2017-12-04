Govt prepares to pay compensation as efforts to rescue stranded fishermen continue

The Department of Fisheries says more than twenty fishing vessels that were engaged in fishing activities have been damaged as a result of the recent inclement weather.

According to the Director General of the Department, Christy Lal Fernando, the fishing vessels that have experienced technical difficulties are currently stranded at sea.

He added that rescue missions and communication with the fishermen are underway as part of locating and rescuing the stranded fishermen.

The Department of Fisheries says, the aid of Indian and Maldivian coast guards have been requested for this purpose.

Five fishing vessels have been completely destroyed due to the adverse weather.

According to the Director General of the Department, Christy Lal Fernando, thirty boats have partially damaged following the recently experienced wind and rain.

He said, measures have been taken to pay compensation worth Rs. 1 million each for deceased fishermen’s families.