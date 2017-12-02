Extreme Weather: The predictions, current situation and aftermath – What we know (VIDEO)

A weather system swept through Sri Lanka last Wednesday (November 28), through Thursday until it finally moved away from the island’s western coast into the Arabian Sea.

Strong gale winds and heavy rain wrecked havoc all around the island, uprooting large trees and causing severe damage to infrastructure.

Fishing boats at sea went missing along with the fishermen aboard, while winds took away the roofs of some houses.

Trees uprooted and collapsed, taking electricity and phone lines with them, causing a severe electricity outage all around.

Some people were reported missing, few dead.

Will there be more?

The depression which affected Sri Lanka few days ago is continuing to move West-Northwest off the coast of India.

However, there is another weather system coming in from the South-East which is headed towards Sri Lanka.

Thus far predictions say that Sri Lankans will not have to worry too much as this system will turn off the eastern coast and move north towards India. But the eastern coast will experience fairly strong wind and rain.

The aftermath

Three bodies of fishermen who went missing have washed ashore near Balapitiya.

The body of a Ukrainian national (26) also washed ashore in Induruwa. The Ukrainian had gone bathing in the Galle sea.

Floods

Several low lying areas are still inundated. These areas are;

Agaliya (Galle)

Dodangoda (Galle)

Nagoda (Galle)

Boppe (Poddala)

Makadura (Matara)

Sapugoda (Matara)

Landslide warnings

The National Building and Research Organization has issued landslide warnings for 9 districts;

Badulla

Ratnapura

Matale

Galle

Matara

Kandy

Nuwara-Eliya

Kegalle

Kalutara

These districts have been advised to remain vigilant due to the possibility of landslides and cut slope failures.

Sea snakes galore!

A large number of Sea Snakes were caught in fishing nets around Batticaloa, Kalladi and Nawaladi.

However, the public does not have to worry or panic about the situation, the National Aquatic Resources Research and Development Agency (NARA) told News 1st.

According to NARA, the reduction in the levels of salinity in the sea water and a rise in temperatures is the cause for this phenomenon.

The direction of waves and change in wind course could also be a reason for this occurrence, NARA said.

