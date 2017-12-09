Latest update December 9th, 2017 1:54 PM

Education Minister orders probe into Maths textbook mix-up

Dec 09, 2017 Local, Top Slider 0

Minister of Education, Akila Viraj Kariyawasam has ordered officials to immediately launch an investigation into an incident where History lessons have been included in the Mathematics text books distributed to schools in the Kekirawa Educational Zone.

Issuing a communique, the Education Ministry notes that a sample test is carried out with regard to these text books, issued by the Educational Publications Department.

The investigation will look into how text books with defects had been distributed among students in such a background.

The communique, further notes that the subject minister has issued instructions to investigate the institute that published the particular text books.


