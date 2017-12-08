EDB reveals recent merchandise export earning figures

According to the Export Development Board (EDB), merchandise export earnings recorded USD 9.5 billion for eight months for October 2017, showing substantial increases in comparison to 8.6 billion, last year.

The EDB notes, estimates in the services exports sector suggest an overall growth of 5.9% during the first eight months of the year, bringing total exports to USD 12.5 billion.

The EDB data reveals that merchandise exports have grown by 10.3% during January to October 2017, compared to last year.

Fisheries exports have grown by a substantial 42%, agricultural exports by 18.5% and industrial exports by 5.9%.

Earnings from exports to the European Union have increased by 4.1%, and exports to USA have increased by 1.5% during the period, while exports to the ASEAN region have grown by 45%.