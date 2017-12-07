Latest update December 7th, 2017 7:39 AM

Depression in Bay of Bengal moving away from SL: Met Dept

In theit atest weather advisory, the Met Department says that the depression that developed in the Bay of Bengal is moving further away from Sri Lanka, resulting in a decrease in heavy rains experienced over the country.

It is observed that it is now located nearly 850km to the North-east of Trincomalee, and is likely to develop in to a deep depression during next 36 hours and move towards North-west direction in the Bay of Bengal sea area.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at few places in Uva, Sabaragamuwa, Central, Southern and Western Provinces and in Puttalam, Mannar and Ampara Districts after 2:00 p.m.


