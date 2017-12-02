Death toll rises to 13 as weather conditions continue

Updates..

Death toll rises up to 13

56 people were injured

over 61,000 people in total have been affected

901 people are displaced

481 house destroyed

15,000 houses damaged

5 people missing

Cyclone Ockhi is now located about 850 km to the west of the country and is continuing to move further away, says the Met Department.

According to the Deputy Director at Met. Department, Anusha Warnasooriya, the rainy weather will continue until Monday, December 4.

“The depression developing in the Andaman Islands will move to the Bay of Bengal and then move towards India,” said the Global Meteorological Modules.

The Met Department states that it will be located to the east of Sri Lanka on December 5 and 6 and that there may be fairly localised winds due to the deep depression.

Furthermore, they noted that during the past 100 years only 16 cyclones have swept through Sri Lanka.

As a result of the adverse weather, the death toll had risen to 11, with DMC reporting 26 weather related injuries. Five persons are currently reported missing as torrential rainfall continues to batter many areas.

President Maithripala Sirisena yesterday re-iterated the government’s commitment to addressing the welfare of those affected.

Landslide warnings issued to the following districts are still in effect, said the DMC

Ratnapura

Nuwara Eliya

Galle

Matale

Badulla

Hambantota

Kalutara

DMC sates that red alerts were issued to many areas in Ratnapura and Badulla. Residents in the areas are requested to remain vigilant of possible landslides.

Incidents have been reported from Haldummulaa and Bandarawela in the Badulla District and Kolonna from the Ratnapura District.

According to Assistant Director of DMC, Pradeep Kodippili, water levels of Nilwala river, Kalu river and Gin river are gradually increasing.

The DMC warns that it is important for locals living in areas near rivers to be cautious and be prepared to evacuate when instructed to due to possible disaster situations.

On positive note, persistent showers have meant water levels at reservoirs in close proximity to power plants have increased up to 71%.

Media Spokesperson, of the Ministry of Power and Renewable Energy, Sulakshana Jayawardena said that hydro power generation has increased to 50%.