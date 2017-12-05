Cricket: Fourth test match between SL and India ends

The fourth Test match between Sri Lanka and India was held in Delhi today, December 04. Chasing a target of 410, Sri Lanka at the end of the match, scored 31 runs for the loss of three wickets.

India won the toss and elected to bat first and scored 536 for 7 wickets, in reply the Sri lankan team was all out for 373.India were 246 for 5 in their second innings. Accordingly, the target for Sri Lanka was 410 runs.

Sri Lanka’s first wicket fell to 14 runs when Sadeera Samarawickrama scored 5.