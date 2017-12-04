Court of Appeal dismisses petition against KP – permission granted to travel overseas

Kumaran Pathmanathan alias K.P. has been allowed to travel overseas. The permission was granted by the Court of Appeal.

The order was issued while dismissing a petition that was filed against K.P. who was the one time the chief international arms procurer for the LTTE. The petition was filed by JVP Parliamentarian Vijitha Herath.

The petition was filed seeking a writ of Mandamus ordering the Inspector General of Police to arrest him.

However, the Court of Appeal dismissed the petition stating that there was no legal foundation to take it up before court.

Through the petition it was requested from court to take legal action against Kumaran Pathmanathan who is alleged to have provided money for the LTTE, under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, Prevention of Terrorism Act and the Penal Code.

It was pointed out by Deputy Solicitor General, Priyantha Nawana before court that according to the reports submitted by the IGP and the Director General of the Criminal Investigations Department, Kumaran Pathmanathan, the respondent to the petition is not connected to any of the crimes mentioned.