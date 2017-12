The Consumer Affairs Authority says, new controlled prices will be imposed on several non-essential items.The Authority stated, the gazette will be printed and issued within the week.

Accordingly, the Maximum Retail Price (MRP) of a coconut will be Rs. 75. A kilogramme of imported potatoes will be sold at a MRP of Rs. 76, and the MRP of a kilogramme of dhal is to be set at Rs. 130.