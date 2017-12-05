Latest update December 5th, 2017 12:04 PM

CAA to visit traders during festive season

Dec 05, 2017 Local 0

The Consumer Affairs Authority (CAA) has taken measures to conduct special raids in line with the festive season.

According to the authority, a special programme is in place to minimise injustice caused to consumers.

The programme will be in effect from December 15 till January 15, next year.

The CAA has advised officials to raid retail outlets and stores to prevent substandard products from being sold in the market.


