Commuters hit as more trade unions join Locomotive Operating Engineers strike action

The strike launched by the Locomotive Operating Engineers’ Union enters its second day today, December 08.

Six more trade unions including station masters, controllers and guards have joined the strike action since it was launched at midnight on Wednesday

According to the Locomotive Operating Engineers’ Union, they will continue their strike action as they “did not receive proper solutions to their issues through the discussions with the Ministry of Transport.”

The strike was launched in protest against the recruitment process of driving assistants. The Railway Control Room announced, last evening, that the night mail trains that were to travel from Fort to Badulla and Galle were cancelled.

Read More: