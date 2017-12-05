CEB vigilant over power disruption caused by weather-related incidents

Dec 05, 2017 Keshala Dias Local 0
The Ministry of Power and Energy says, around 50,000 people have been affected owing to power failures caused due to inclement weather.
The Spokesperson of the Ministry, Sulakshana Jayawardena, said the staff at the CEB are working on restoring the supply of electricity to affected areas.
The electricity supply had initially been disrupted to nearly one million people due to the adverse weather.
Dec 04, 2017 0
Dec 05, 2017 0
Dec 05, 2017 0
Dec 05, 2017 0
Dec 05, 2017 0
Dec 05, 2017 0
Dec 05, 2017 0