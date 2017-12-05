Latest update December 5th, 2017 4:23 PM

Breaking:UPFA Executive Committee convenes

The Executive Committee of the United People’s Freedom Alliance convened today.

Parties including the Mahajana Eksath Peramuna, Desha Vimukthi Janatha Party and the Sri Lanka Mahajana Party, representing the Joint Opposition attended this meeting.

Executive members of the UPFA had also attended the meeting.

Leader of the Mahajana Eksath Peramuna Parliamentarian Dinesh Gunawardena expressed his thoughts to News 1st.

 


