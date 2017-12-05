Latest update December 5th, 2017 11:34 AM

Bollywood legend Shashi Kapoor dies at 79

Dec 05, 2017 Entertainment, Local, News Ticker 0

Shashi Kapoor, the embodiment of romance and charm who wooed the top leading ladies of the ’70s and ’80s on the silver screen and captivated millions of fans, died aged 79.

Kapoor, who acted in huge hits like Deewar and Kabhie Kabhie, had been ill for some time and was in hospital.

Kapoor died at the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in the western city of Mumbai.

Having married actor Jennifer Kendal in 1958, Kapoor became part of the Merchant Ivory stable of English-language films set in India, starring opposite Kendal in Bombay Talkie (1970) and Merchant Ivory’s 1982 hit Heat and Dust. He also appeared with his sister-in-law Felicity Kendal in 1965’s Shakespeare Wallah.

Prime Minister Modi said he was saddened by the news and recalled Kapoor’s contribution to cinema and theatre.

 


