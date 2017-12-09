Latest update December 9th, 2017 8:52 AM

Auditor General expresses views on ‘state of fiscal management’ in the country

Dec 09, 2017 Local, Top Slider 0

Auditor General expresses views on ‘state of fiscal management’ in the country

In an exclusive interview with News1st, Auditor General Gamini Wijeysinghe expressed his disappointment with the state of fiscal management in the country.

Auditor General, Gamini Wijeysinghe, speaking on the issue said:
“There was a great deal of talk about our fiscal management over the past few decades. There has been a gradual decrease. As the Auditor General I believe that it has hit rock bottom today. When we consider the audit reports of state institutions, we cannot say one particular institute is free of issues. Like it or not, we have to accept it. There aren’t any instances where action is taken against those who have committed crimes. ”

For the full interview with the Auditor General, watch Sirasa TV at 10:30 p.m. on  Monday.


For the latest news, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter
Related articles
More in this category

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 

Watch Live

Newsfirst Watch Live

Watch Now

Satana Newsfirst
Newsfirst Janatha Wedikawa
Newsfirst Vantage Point
Newsfirst Ureport
News1st Outreach