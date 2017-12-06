Court of Appeal extends Interim Order prohibiting action against Gotabhaya Rajapaksa

The interim order prohibiting legal action under the Public Properties Act against former Secretary of Defence Gotabhaya Rajapaksa, which was to end today, December 6, was extended by the Court of Appeal bench compromising President of the Court of Appeal K.L.T.B. Dehideniya and Shiran Gunaratne, until December 15.

The petition will be taken up once again on December 15.

A petition was filed by the former Secretary of Defence, Gotabhaya Rajapaksa at the Court of Appeal, seeking an order to prevent action being taken against him under the Public Property Act, was taken up for consideration on November 28.

The petition presented facts to court under the Public Property Act, charging that public funds had been misappropriated for the construction of the D.A. Rajapaksa Memorial Museum, which was constructed as per an agreement reached between the D.A. Rajapaksa Foundation and the Sri Lanka Land Reclamation and Development Corporation.

A certificate certifying the funds of those that came under the Public Property Act, and requesting to court to issue a writ of mandamus quashing that certification, was produced to court by an Assistant Superintendent of Police, said the petitioner.

