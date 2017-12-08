Latest update December 8th, 2017 7:54 AM

AG speaks of Audit Act Amendments- govt authorities due to submit reports to parliament

The Auditor General’s Department states that more than 50 institutions, including the government departments and ministries, will be submitting audit reports relevant to them to parliament before the end of the month.

According to the Auditor General, Gamini Wijesinghe, it has been revealed through the audits that there are financial irregularities in several institutions.

Furthermore, when News 1st inquired from the Auditor General about the delay in the Audit Act, he stated that the matter will be discussed with Speaker of the Parliament, Karu Jayasuriya today, December 08.

He further said that amendments to the Act are being implemented.


