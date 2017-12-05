5.5 magnitude earthquake reported in Uttarakhand, India

Strong tremors were felt in Delhi and NCR as a moderate earthquake occurred in Uttarakhand today, Dec 06 around 8.45 PM (Indian time).

According to the Center for Seismology, an earthquake of 5.5 magnitude was reported in Rudraprayag in Uttarakhand.

Furthermore they state that the tremors were also felt in different parts of the country and that the depth of the earthquake was 30 km.

An official of the Centre for Seismology said that the epicentre is in Uttarakhand and the tremors felt in Delhii and NCR are the impulses.

No loss to life or property had been noted in and around Rudraprayag yet even as news of tremors poured in from Rudraprayag, and all other parts of the state.

Initial reports from Dehradun indicate that the impact of the earthquake was not significant and a lot of people did not even feel it.

Earthquake of Magnitude:5.5, Occurred on:06-12-2017, 20:49:54 IST, Lat:30.4 N & Long: 79.1 E, Depth: 30 Km, Region:Distt. Rudraprayag, Uttarakhand pic.twitter.com/3TXGZiXpxb — India Met. Dept. (@Indiametdept) December 6, 2017