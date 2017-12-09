Concession Agreement over Hambantota Port development comes into effect

The Concession Agreement relating to the development of the Hambantota Port through a Public Private Partnership, came into effect today.

A special event was held at the parliamentary complex this morning, under the auspices of Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, to mark the occasion.

This marks the operationof the agreement signed between the Sri Lanka Ports Authority and China Merchants Port, on July 29.

The Hambantota International Port Group and the Hambantota International Port Services Company, which are companies established under the Concession Agreement, officially took over operations of the Hambantota Port today.

The first installment which is 30% of the investment value, was officially handed over by the China Merchants Group.