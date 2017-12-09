Latest update December 9th, 2017 8:22 PM

‘Oldest ever eye’ discovered in fossil

Dec 09, 2017 DONT MISS IT, Local, News Ticker, Science & Technology, Top Slider 0

‘Oldest ever eye’ discovered in fossil

An “exceptional” 530-million-year-old fossil contains what could be the oldest eye ever discovered, according to scientists.

2.34040572

The remains of the extinct sea creature includes the early form of an eye, which is seen in many animals that exist today, including bees and dragonflies.

Scientists found the ancient creature while looking at the well-preserved trilobite fossil.

Trilobites are hard-shelled ancestors of crabs and spiders, who lived in coastal waters during the Palaeozoic era between 541-251 million years ago.

Researchers reveal that the structure and function of compound eyes has barely changed in half a billion years.

The remarkably preserved fossil, was collected in Saviranna in northern Estonia.

Source: International media


For the latest news, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter
Concession Agreement over Hambantota Port development comes into effect
Related articles
More in this category

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 

Watch Live

Newsfirst Watch Live

Watch Now

Satana Newsfirst
Newsfirst Janatha Wedikawa
Newsfirst Vantage Point
Newsfirst Ureport
News1st Outreach