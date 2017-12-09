‘Oldest ever eye’ discovered in fossil

An “exceptional” 530-million-year-old fossil contains what could be the oldest eye ever discovered, according to scientists.

The remains of the extinct sea creature includes the early form of an eye, which is seen in many animals that exist today, including bees and dragonflies.

Scientists found the ancient creature while looking at the well-preserved trilobite fossil.

Trilobites are hard-shelled ancestors of crabs and spiders, who lived in coastal waters during the Palaeozoic era between 541-251 million years ago.

Researchers reveal that the structure and function of compound eyes has barely changed in half a billion years.

The remarkably preserved fossil, was collected in Saviranna in northern Estonia.

