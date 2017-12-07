Latest update December 7th, 2017 6:13 AM

Donald Trump: ‘Jerusalem is Israel’s capital’

U.S. President Donald Trump has announced that the U.S. now recognises Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, overturning decades of official US policy.

Trump described the move as “a long overdue step” to advance the Middle East peace process.

The president’s announcement was met with celebrations by Israel and immediate fury from the Palestinians, who accused him of destroying any hope of a peace deal.

In a short speech delivered at the White House, Trump directed the state department to start making arrangements to move the U.S. embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem – a process that officials say will take at least three years.

“My announcement today, marks the beginning of a new approach to the conflict between Israel and the Palestinians,” Trump said.


