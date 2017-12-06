A warning to Sri Lanka Cricket officials and Clubs from the Minister of Sports

Sri Lanka struggled and dragged the third and final test match against India to a draw today (December 6).

In response to the current Sri Lanka Cricket is at present, the Minister of Sports Dayasiri Jayasekara had nothing but strong words on the sport during today’s Cabinet media briefing.

The minister started off by reminding that there has been a great collapse in the sport during the past eight years.

” But earlier all this was under the surface. Today when we speak with people like Mahela (Jayawardene) and Sanga (Kumar Sangakkara) they emphasize that we need to improve domestic cricket in the country.” he said.

Min. Jayasekara also pointed out that everyone (Players and officials) is under the thumbs of ‘Sports Clubs’ because they (players and officials) need the votes of these clubs.

“If cricket is collapsing because of such actions I am not ready to listen to what the clubs have to say. These clubs are misusing their influence and not letting the officials take actions. This should be freed from their control, do not panic, I will get involved personally and get it done. It doesn’t matter who the chairman is, if I cant get it done with them I will dissolve the cricket board. I will take it to that level if I have to” said Min. Dayasiri Jayasekara

‘A warm welcome’

The comments made by Min. Dayasiri Jayasekara will be welcomed by all those who love the sport and Sri Lanka Cricket without a doubt.