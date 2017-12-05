Latest update December 5th, 2017 6:03 AM

Supreme Court allows Trump’s travel ban to go fully into effect

The U.S. Supreme Court has ruled President Donald Trump’s travel ban on six mainly Muslim countries can go fully into effect.

This is the first time justices have allowed any edition of the ban to go forward in its entirety. It signals that some of the justices might be distinguishing the latest version from previous iterations and could be more likely, in the future, to rule in favor of the ban.

Trump will now be able to bar or restrict entry by people from six mostly Muslim countries, even if they have a relationship with a U.S.-based person or institution.


