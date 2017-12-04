Health Ministry makes observations over rising deaths from kidney disease

The Ministry of Health states that 106 deaths, owing to kidney problems, have been reported from across the country for this year, thus far .According to the Director of the National Kidney Centre, Dr. Ratnasiri Hewage, there seems to be an increase in the number of kidney patients.

Accordingly, there is an increase of 2,500 cases in addition to that of the previous year.He added that a significant number of kidney patients have been reported from Colombo and Gampaha Districts, this year.