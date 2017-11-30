Weather: Heavy rains, gusty winds as deep depression begins to move away

Updates…

4 vessels from Galle and Hambantota Districts remain missing.

DMC report 23 people, including fishermen from Galle and Hambantota districts, remain missing.

Very heavy rains, very strong wind and very rough seas can be expected in the deep and shallow sea areas off the Western and Southern coasts.

60-70 kmph wind to be expected in the Island particularly in South-western part.

‘RED NOTICE’ is re-issued by the Met. Department due to the bad weather.

4 deaths reported from Galle, Gampaha & Badulla districts due to bad weather conditions.

Water levels of the Nilwala, Kalu and Gin rivers on the rise. Residents living in low lying areas advised to remain vigilant.

Nilwala river overflowing from Panathugama, Matara; Keselgamu pay overflowing from the Hatton area.

Colombo – Badulla main road blocked due to a landslide in Beragala area.

Landslide warnings issued for the districts of Galle, Matara, Hambantota, Ratnapura, Nwuwara eliya, Badulla, Monaragale and Matale – DMC

Delays along the railway line from Pannipitiya to Kottawa.

Owing to the inclement weather, a number of schools in Central, Western, Southern and Uva Provinces closes.

Galle district is said to be the worst affected with reports of strong winds reported.

Power outages reported in a number of areas.

No threats of a Tsunami off the Southern coast.

Trees uprooted and electricity posts were reported fallen on roads in a number of areas.

Flight services will operate according to schedule.

90-100 kmph wind can be expected in the Western and Southern Provinces.

Train services in Kelaniweli railway line delayed due to fallen trees – SLR.

Rs. 10,000 from Disaster Management Fund to be released to assist each family affected by inclement weather.

The Department of Meteorology in Sri Lanka states that the depression that occurred in the South-west of Sri Lanka has developed into a deep depression.

It is now located 200 km away from Colombo and is expected to develop further, and move to the Arabian Sea area.

According to the Met Department, heavy rains and gusty winds, of about 60-70 kmph, is to be expected over the country.

Furthermore, heavy rains, strong winds and rough seas can be expected in the deep and shallow sea areas around the country..

The Met Department states that showers or thunderstorms will occur in most parts of the country, and very heavy falls about 100-150 mm. can be expected at some places in Southern, Sabaragamuwa, Central Western and Uva provinces.

A newly formed depression and second brewing tropical threat will combine to threaten parts of India and Sri Lanka with flooding and mudslides into next week: https://t.co/ZRDBQ2yFuy pic.twitter.com/YpSZukNYKq — AccuWeather (@breakingweather) November 30, 2017