Sri Lanka experiencing shortage of teachers, despite surplus – IPS

Though Sri Lanka has a surplus of teachers, the Institute of Policy Studies states that the country is experiencing a shortage of qualified and experienced teachers.

According to the Institute of Policy Studies, a report titled ‘Better Schools for Better O-Level Results in Sri Lanka’ will be launched by them.

Furthermore, they state that Sri Lanka’s Free Education System is far from reaching its goal due to poor teacher recruitment policies set and executed by the government.

The report has highlighted that ad-hoc recruitment policies coupled with poor planning on education as issues which have hampered the academic performance at school level mainly at the GCE Ordinary Level Examination.

Therefore, they suggest that the government’s target must be to increase the share of qualified and experienced teachers to at least 80 percent, from the current 40 percent.

Further, they point out that the largest surplus of teachers is available for the English language with 3,055 teachers more than required, followed by the number for science subjects.

A protest was launched by the members of the Lanka Teacher Services Association due to an issue faced by the teaching assistants.

According to our correspondent, a large number of teachers and teaching assistants took part in the protest march from the Diyatha Uyana in to the Ministry of Education.

The group dispersed after discussions with the Secretary to the Ministry of Education, Sunil Hettiarachchi.