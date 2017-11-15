Latest update November 15th, 2017 2:02 PM

SL Petroleum Corporation officials must be held responsible – Committee concludes

Officials of Sri Lanka Petroleum Corporation must be held responsible for the recently experienced fuel shortage, the committee which was appointed to look into the petrol shortage has concluded.

The report compiled by the subcommittee attributes the shortage to:

Failure to maintain sufficient fuel stocks
Inadequacy of tubes to transport fuel from Sapugaskanda, Kolonnawa and Muthurajawela and availability of only one tug boat for the unloading of fuel.

According to the Cabinet sub-committe eight recommendations are to be followed to avoid the repetition of such a situation. Among them:

-Entering into long term purchasing contracts
-Increasing the capacity of the Sapugaskanda refinery
-Resolving issues surrounding the Trincomalee oil tankers

The report was presented before the President and the Cabinet of ministers yesterday, November 14.


One thought on “SL Petroleum Corporation officials must be held responsible – Committee concludes

  1. HiranG

    Well done committee- so CPC officials are at fault. President Sir, it is now your responsibility without passing the buck to take disciplinary action against the CPC officials. Even the Minister tried to blame IOC! Was he protecting his brother??

    Reply

