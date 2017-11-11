More revelations made on 2012 Welikada prison riot

The three-member committee appointed to investigate into the 2012 riots, in its report, exposed that the Welikada prison riot was pre-planned.

The report says it was former Secretary of Defence, Gotabhaya Rajapaksa, who instructed to deploy the Police Special Task Force (STF) to the Welikada Prison.

The committee highlights that the Police STF had entered the prison premises without informing the Welikada Prison Superintendent.

The Police STF had entered the prison premises at a time when the Prison Superintendent had informed them that his officers are capable and equipped to handle such a volatile situation.

Minister of Prison Reforms and Rehabilitation, D. M. Swaminathan, said the IGP has promised to provide him with the police reports on the incident.

Minister Swaminathan further notes that all those responsible for the incident will be punished, irrespective of their positions and status, and that during his reign as subject minister, nobody can prevent him from bringing those responsible before the law.

The minister went on to say, a sum of Rs. 22.5 million had been given as compensation to the families of ten deceased inmates and five others who were injured.

However, he states that details of sixteen other injured inmates are missing.

The minister said ‘If those people could walk in to the ministry and furnish the necessary details, then compensation can be provided before December’.