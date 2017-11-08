Latest update November 8th, 2017 5:52 PM

Railway trade unions to strike at midnight

Nov 08, 2017 Local, News Ticker, Top Slider 1

Railway trade unions to strike at midnight

Railway trade unions have decided to launch a 48 hour strike from midnight, tonight.

The strike will be held demanding that a proper solution be meted out for salary anomalies in the railways industry.

Train drivers, guards, controllers and station masters are set to take part in this strike.


For the latest news, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter
Interim report debate, budget 2018 to be presented
Related articles
More in this category

One thought on “Railway trade unions to strike at midnight

  1. Rohitha Rathnaweera

    Get the SL Army to start the operation and sack all workers on strike. Or Sack the Minister responsible

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 

Watch Live

Newsfirst Watch Live

Watch Now

Satana Newsfirst
Newsfirst Janatha Wedikawa
Newsfirst Vantage Point
Newsfirst Ureport
News1st Outreach