Railway trade unions to strike at midnight

Nov 08, 2017 Keshala Dias Local, News Ticker, Top Slider 1
Railway trade unions have decided to launch a 48 hour strike from midnight, tonight.
The strike will be held demanding that a proper solution be meted out for salary anomalies in the railways industry.
Train drivers, guards, controllers and station masters are set to take part in this strike.
Oct 20, 2017 0
Oct 12, 2017 0
Sep 27, 2017 0
Nov 08, 2017 0
Nov 08, 2017 0
Nov 08, 2017 0
Get the SL Army to start the operation and sack all workers on strike. Or Sack the Minister responsible