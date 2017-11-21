Latest update November 21st, 2017 3:37 PM

PM Wickremesinghe commences official visit to India

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremasinghe left the country today, November 21, for an official visit to India.

During this visit, Prime Minister Wickremesinghe is scheduled to engage in bilateral talks with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi and is set to call on Indian President Shri Ram Nath Kovind.

Prime Minister Wickremesinghe will also attend the 5th Global Conference on Cyber Space (GCCS) on Wednesday Nov 23.

The theme for the conference this year will be Review cyber: A secure and comprehensive cyber space for sustainable development.”


