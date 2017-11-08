Petrol crisis: Authorities say ship will arrive today

A ship carrying 40,000 metric tonnes of petrol is expected to arrive in the country this evening.

According to the Secretary of the Ministry of Petroleum Resources Development, Upali Marasinghe, the fuel shortage which is currently prevalent in the country, will be completely resolved upon its arrival.

Another ship carrying 15,000 metric tonnes of fuel is expected to arrive in the country on November 11.

The Secretary of the Ministry of Petroleum Resources Development added that the fuel from both these ships would be suffient for 20 days.

However, long queues were reported at petrol sheds on Tuesday evening as well.

A cabinet sub committee was appointed by the President yesterday, to look into the current petrol shortage.

The cabinet sub committee comprises of MPs Patali Champika Ranawaka, Professor Sarath Amunugama and Anura Priyadharshana Yapa.