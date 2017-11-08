Petrol crisis: Authorities say ship will arrive today

Nov 08, 2017 Keshala Dias Local, News Ticker, Top Slider 1
According to the Secretary of the Ministry of Petroleum Resources Development, Upali Marasinghe, the fuel shortage which is currently prevalent in the country, will be completely resolved upon its arrival.
Another ship carrying 15,000 metric tonnes of fuel is expected to arrive in the country on November 11.
The Secretary of the Ministry of Petroleum Resources Development added that the fuel from both these ships would be suffient for 20 days.
However, long queues were reported at petrol sheds on Tuesday evening as well.
A cabinet sub committee was appointed by the President yesterday, to look into the current petrol shortage.
The cabinet sub committee comprises of MPs Patali Champika Ranawaka, Professor Sarath Amunugama and Anura Priyadharshana Yapa.
Nov 06, 2017 0
Nov 08, 2017 0
Nov 08, 2017 0
Nov 08, 2017 0
Nov 08, 2017 0
Nov 08, 2017 0
Nov 08, 2017 0
Nov 08, 2017 1
The fuel crisis is an absolute disgrace! The Minister wants us to believe that this is all because one IOC shipment of 35000 litres got rejected. At 5000 litres per day consumption this is only a 7 day stock. Is this all we have? We should have over a months stock. Can the high powered officials answer please. The public who pay your salaries need to know.