“Petition against LG Election Gazette will not be taken up tomorrow”

“The petition filed against the Local Government Elections Gazette will not be taken up for consideration tomorrow November 30,,” says the Registrar of the Court of Appeal Sanath Kumara Pinnaduwa.

The Attorney General filing a motion on Monday, November 27, requested the court to take up the petition tomorrow, November 30, The matter was originally set for December 04.

Filing the motion, they informed court that the delay in taking up the petition for consideration would be an obstruction to holding the local government elections in January 2018.

On November 22, , the Court of Appeal issued an interim injunction order halting the Delimitation Gazette Notification implementation issued by the Minister of Provincial Councils and Local Government, following a petition that was filed by six voters.