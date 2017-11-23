Latest update November 23rd, 2017 10:01 PM

Authorities take steps to limit number of vehicles entering Yala National Park

Nov 23, 2017 Local 1

Authorities take steps to limit number of vehicles entering Yala National Park

The Department of Wildlife Conservation has decided to limit the number of vehicles carrying tourists into Yala National Park.

Accordingly, only 300 vehicles will be permitted to tour the national park for a day.

The Department said, the Minister of Mass Media and Information, Gamini Jayawickrama Perera, had taken this decision considering the security of wild life.

However, the decision did not immediately take effect due to a protest launched by the safari drivers.

According to the Department of Wildlife Conservation, the number of vehicles entering the national park was reduced to a certain extent after submissions were made to the subject minister.

The number of vehicles entering the Yala sanctuary daily had earlier, exceeded 450.

Environmental lawyer and activist, Jagath Gunawardena, stated that the number of vehicles that toured the park exceeded the limit, thereby disturbing the free movement of wild animals.


For the latest news, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter
Fisheries Ministry to grant permission to private sector to rear marine species
Related articles
More in this category

One thought on “Authorities take steps to limit number of vehicles entering Yala National Park

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 

Watch Live

Newsfirst Watch Live

Watch Now

Satana Newsfirst
Newsfirst Janatha Wedikawa
Newsfirst Vantage Point
Newsfirst Ureport
News1st Outreach