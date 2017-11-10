Questions asked about fuel distribution even after “sufficient stocks”

After a week of long queues, the supply of fuel across the country is returning to normalcy.

However, reports are coming in that some locations have not yet received sufficient fuel stocks.

A consignment of fuel that was aboard the tanker Neveska Lady was released for distribution last evening.

Sanjeewa Wijeratne, the Managing Director of Ceylon Petroleum Storage Terminals LTD said as of Friday evening, 4,000 metric tonnes of petrol were released to filling stations.

The entire country suffered a shortage of fuel since last Friday, after the petrol consignment brought in by the Lanka Indian Oil Company was rejected.

This led to long queues of vehicles and people with cans anticipating fuel at almost all filling stations.

The Ministry of Petroleum Resources Development has commenced an inquiry on certain filling stations that suspended providing diesel when the petrol crisis arose.

A vessel carrying 39,000 metric tonnes of petrol is expected to reach the country tonight, from Singapore, while another Lanka IOC vessel carrying 15,000 metric tonnes of petrol is expected to lay anchor in Trincomalee tonight.

The oil tanker Torm Astrid which is said to have brought substandard fuel and oil tanker Unique Developer, which alleged to be preparing to swap the substandard fuel are currently anchored in the outer harbour of Trincomalee.

When contacted, Lanka IOC said the supplier will have to take a decision on Torm Astrid which carried the consignment of substandard fuel.