Memoranda signed, more employment avenues open for Lankans as President meets South Korean Counterpart

President Maithripala Sirisena was welcomed ceremoniously with a special guard of honour to the Blue House, which is the executive office and official residence of the South Korean Head of State, for the official bilateral talk with the country’s President Moon Jae-in.

The two leaders discussed matters of mutual interest to strengthen cooperation between the two countries.

According to the South Korean President Jae-in, President Sirisena’s current visit has resulted in the opening of new glorious chapter in the bilateral friendship and cooperation between the two countries.

Furthermore he stated that this year marks the 40th anniversary of diplomatic relations between South Korea and Sri Lanka and the current visit of President Sirisena has laid down a firm foundation for stronger cooperation in the next 40 years.

Further, a request was made by President Sirisena to Korean President Jae-in, to increase the quota of Sri Lankan workers.

President Jae-in responded to the request saying that he would consider the possibility of the areas of employment to Sri Lanka, which will be limited to fisheries and construction, to include agriculture and livestock.

President Jae-in agreed to provide technical assistance to set up a Tech City in Homagama and an Aero city in Katunayake.

Respect was paid by President Sirisena to the Korean martyrs who made the supreme sacrifice during the three different wars with invading forces.

What are the agreement and memorandums signed?

The agreement on Economic Cooperation was signed by the Minister of Development Strategies and International Trade, Malik Samarawickrema and Korean Minister of Economic Affairs.

A Memorandum of Understanding was signed by Justice and Foreign Employment Minister, Thalatha Athukorala and the Korean Minister of Employment and Labour, on sending and receiving of workers under the Employment Permit System.

The Framework Agreement concerning loans from Economic Development Cooperation Fund (EDCF) for 2017-2019 was signed by Minister of Foreign Affairs, Tilak Marapana and the Korean Foreign Minister.

A Memorandum of Understanding concerning investment cooperation between the Board of Investment of Sri Lanka and Korea Trade Investment Promotion Agency was also inked during this meeting.

A Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation in the fields of culture, arts, education, youth and sports was signed by the Foreign Ministers.