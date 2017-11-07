Petrol crisis: Authorities say “vessel carrying fuel is passing Goa”

The Ministry of Petroleum Resources Development has said that the vessel carrying fuel from the UAE is currently passing Goa, Western India. Secretary to the Ministry, Upali Marasinghe has said the vessel is scheduled to arrive in the country tomorrow, November 8.

Secretary Marasinghe added that another 2,400 metric tonnes will be issued to the local market, today.

He also noted that a circular will be issued today announcing that petrol will only be issued to vehicles and not for the filling of cans. A decision taken to prevent the hoarding of fuel.

Meanwhile, long queues have been observed at petrol stations countrywide.