Petrol crisis: Authorities say “vessel carrying fuel is passing Goa”

The Ministry of Petroleum Resources Development has said that the vessel carrying fuel from the UAE is currently passing Goa, Western India. Secretary to the Ministry, Upali Marasinghe has said the vessel is scheduled to arrive in the country tomorrow, November 8.
Secretary Marasinghe added that another 2,400 metric tonnes will be issued to the local market, today.
He also noted that a circular will be issued today announcing that petrol will only be issued to vehicles and not for the filling of cans. A decision taken to prevent the hoarding of fuel.
Meanwhile, long queues have been observed at petrol stations countrywide.
It’s always the middle man that suffers. We pay taxes so that the political parties are paid their wages, they say they represent the public ,we did not see any politician in a petrol que waiting for petrol. The roads are gone to the dogs pot holes in every road making more traffic and hampering vechiles parts , we the middle man pay the price , our taxes our swept under the politicians carpets for safe keeping since that’s how they serve us.is this the type of work we accept from a country that plans too boost its economy . WE DON’T HAVE A PROPER BACK UP FOR ANY THING .WELL DONE SRI LANKA we will vote for u again for a better Sri Lanka