Fuel tanker ‘Neveska Lady’ arrives – distribution to begin

Fuel tanker ‘Neveska Lady’ carrying 40,000 metric tons of fuel arrived in the country last night.

Secretary of the Ministry of Petroleum Resources Development, Upali Marasinghe, said the quality test of the fuel has commenced.

The distribution of fuel to filling stations will begin at around 2 p.m today.

Secretary to the Ministry, Upali Marasinghe, said the ministry has sought police security to ensure secure distribution of fuel.

Thereby, police security will be provided to all fuel stations including the Muthurajawela filling station.

The Ministry of Petroleum Resources Development has requested all employees who are currently on leave to report to work.

Meanwhile, a fuel tanker carrying 15,000 metric tons of petrol is also expected to arrive on November 11.

It has been stated that the fuel that these two ships will bring will be adequate for the next 20 days.


Lady Neveska arrives - authorities await petrol sample report
One thought on “Fuel tanker ‘Neveska Lady’ arrives – distribution to begin

  1. Nishath

    Oil Tanker Neveska Lady Reached Colombo Port yesterday (8) evening 05:00 PM. But Ship still in out harbor. What is the reason…?

    Reply

