Fuel crisis: Ministry to issue circular over issue of petrol

Nov 07, 2017 Keshala Dias Local, News Ticker, Top Slider 1
Secretary to the Ministry, Upali Marasinghe, said a circular with regard to this decision will be issued, today.
Marasinghe added that an official announcement will be made, later today, citing that fuel stations will not issue petrol for the filling of cans.Marasinghe went on to note that 2,400 metric tonnes will be issued to the local market, today as well.
Nov 06, 2017 0
Nov 07, 2017 0
Nov 07, 2017 0
Nov 07, 2017 0
Nov 07, 2017 0
Then what if your vehicle ran dry halfway down?