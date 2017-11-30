Latest update November 30th, 2017 9:26 PM

Extreme Weather: River and reservoir water levels on the rise

The heavy downpour from last evening (November 29) to early this morning have made authorities open spill-gates of several reservoirs.

The following spill-gates have been opened:

  • Upper Kotmale Reservoir – 4 spill-gates
  • Kukule Ganga Reservoir – 2 spill-gates
  • Rantambe Reservoir – 1 spill-gate (only for 3 hours)

Water on the rise

The Irrigation Department has warned of water levels rising in the Kalu river, Nilwala river and Gin river.

Meanwhile, officials at the Rantambe and Randenigala reservoirs have requested the public living in Minipe, Hasalaka and Hadaganawa to remain vigilant.

The water level of the Kotamale reservoir is also on the rise.

According to regional Irrigation Engineer R.D.A. Deshapriya, two of the eight spill-gates at the Deduru Oya reservoir have been opened by 6 inches each to relieve pressure on the dam.

