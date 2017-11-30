Extreme weather claims four lives – several still missing

Four persons are reported dead due to the gusty winds and the bad weather that prevailed in the country yesterday, according to the DMC.

According to the Deputy Director of DMC, Pradeep Kodipilla, deaths were reported from Badulla, Galle, Wattala and Kiribathgoda.

Furthermore, several persons have been injured due to falling trees.

He further stated that regional officers were asked to gather nformation on houses that were damaged due to the heavy wind.

Due to the prevailing weather, the country is experiencing, the spill gates of Rantabe dam will be opened today, Nov 30 at around 11 a.m,

The Duty Engineer, K.K.T.B. Rajarathne, requests people in the areas of Minipe, Hadaganawa, Hasalaka and Mahiyanganaya to be cautious.

Four spill gates of Kotmale dam and two gates of the Kukuleganga reservoir will also be opened due to the weather conditions.

Irrigation Department stated that the water levels of Kalu, Nilwala and Gin rivers is on the rise.

Meanwhile, due to the very gusty winds two fishermen who went to sea by Dodanduwa were reported dead, while five are still missing.

According to the police, two bodies of the victims, residents of Dodanduwa, were discovered at Ambalangoda this morning.

Another death of a fisherman was reported from Ambalangoda. His body was found at Kosgoda, Athuruwalla.

Meanwhile, a landslide that occurred on Berlagala Colombo – Badulla has hampered travel on the road.

The police states that the landslide occurred this morning (Nov 30). Accordingly, landslide warnings were issued for the following districts.

Galle

Matara

Hambantota

Nuwara-eliya

Matale

Badulla

Monaragala

Meanwhile, the Railway Control Room states that due to landslides, the upcountry railway line will be limited to Nanu-oya until further notice.